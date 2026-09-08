Video: Injured leopard attacks forest official during rescue operation in Karnataka

An injured leopard attacked a forest official during a rescue operation in Karnataka's Davangere after the animal was hit by a car on a highway. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the leopard suddenly lunging at an official as forest department personnel were attempting to secure it.

The leopard is currently undergoing treatment. (X/@vivekrajliwal)

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The leopard was found lying injured on the highway following the collision. The forest department subsequently sent a team to the spot to rescue the animal and take it for medical treatment. Officials tranquillised the leopard before attempting to secure it. However, the sedative had apparently not taken full effect when the animal suddenly sprang towards one of the rescuers.

In the video, the leopard can be seen lunging at the official and bringing him to the ground. His colleagues immediately rushed to his aid and used a stick to distract the animal. The official then managed to get back on his feet as the leopard moved away from the group.

The injured animal subsequently crawled towards a grassy area beside the highway, where the officials continued their efforts to secure it.

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{{^usCountry}} According to The Indian Express report, the forest officials eventually managed to capture the leopard and transport it to a hospital. The animal is currently undergoing treatment for injuries sustained after being hit by the car. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to The Indian Express report, the forest officials eventually managed to capture the leopard and transport it to a hospital. The animal is currently undergoing treatment for injuries sustained after being hit by the car. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: Wild boar chases leopard away, IFS officer shares dramatic clip. Watch)

Social media reactions

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The video has triggered discussions online about wildlife rescues, road safety and the impact of expanding infrastructure on animals.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "Visibly it's clear animal is injured. Confusion and anxiety is therefore natural. Karnataka Forest Department is required to tranquillise and remove the animal to animal trauma center for treatment otherwise this leopard will lose its life."

"Charge the car drive his reckless driving only injured this leopard," commented another.

"This happens in rescues. And we will see these cases in increasing numbers due to human activities and infrastructure without a thought. Why can't the govt build wild -life passes/corridors at-least?" wrote a third user.

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"Why these leopard encounters in India generally chaotic as shown in many videos? Is it due to lack or training, health and safety measures, or tools?" questioned one user.

"The way the driver just sped off after hitting it is the real crime here. the forest officials were literally doing their job and still got attacked. nobody talks about how these animals are forced onto highways because we bulldozed everything they had," wrote one user.