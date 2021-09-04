Video introduces members of a family in a sweet way. Clip will leave you smiling

“We argue, we fight, but in the end, family is family!” this is how the caption of a sweet video showing a ‘typical Indian joint family’ starts. This is one of such videos that may leave you happy. Chances are, you will end up watching the beautiful video over and over again.

The video is shared on Humans of Bombay’s official Instagram page. It opens to show the father of the family and a text appearing on the scene introduces him as “Papaji- the workaholic.” Take a look at the video to see how the other members are introduced. What makes the clip even more delightful to watch is the furry surprise at the end.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared a day ago, have gathered more than 60,000 likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Happy family,” wrote an Instagram user. “It's rare these days to see such an existence of a joint family. So good to see one. I wish this family stays like this forever with love and unity,” shared another. “Nothing is more important than family,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON