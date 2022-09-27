Video of 12-year-old Roger Federer as a ball boy wows people. Seen it yet?

Roger Federer recently played his last match. As he walked out of the court for one last time, he left fans across the world with memories of his incredible journey in the world of tennis. Since his retirement, social media is flooded with posts that look back at his storied career. Amid those, a post shared on the Instagram page of ATP Tour has captured people’s attention and left them emotional. Their share shows different moments in Federer’s life, right from when he was a ball boy.

“Looking back at Roger’s incredible journey on the ATP Tour,” they posted and shared a few videos and images. One of those videos shows a match in 1993 where the ace tennis player was spotted working as a ball boy.

Take a look at the post to see what else it shows:

The post has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has collected over 68,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. While some talked about his different records, others posted how they are going to miss him.

“The best there is, the Best there was, The best there ever will be. #rforever,” wrote an Instagram user. “And the rest is History! Greatest player ever RF,” posted another. “The best!!! Forever Roger!” expressed a third. “My favourite ball boy ever!” commented a fourth.