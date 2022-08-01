Video of 20-year-old cat coming down the stairs is winning hearts online. Watch

If you are a fan of watching videos of cats and kittens and appreciate them a great deal, then you have found yourself just at the right place. This particular video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going viral, shows how adorably a senior cat comes down a flight of stairs. The post states that the age of this cat is 20 and the adorable munchkin can be seen coming down the stairs in this viral cat video. The video has been shared on the Instagram page named Cats of Instagram, that has over a whopping 13.4 million followers on it.

The video has originally been posted on Instagram on the page that is dedicated to this particular cat who can be seen in this video. On this page, the cat has over 14,500 dedicated followers who keep an eye out for the photos and videos that are posted regularly on it and showcase the day-to-day adventures of this adorable senior cat. And there is a good chance that this particular video that has been re-shared on this page that is a go-to for cat lovers, will definitely make you go ‘aww’ and that too, several times.

Watch it below:

Posted on July 31, the video has received over 1.9 million views so far.

“Please stay healthy and happy,” wishes an Instagram user. “Aww he’s so adorable. I’d pick him right up and take him down,” admits another. “Awww. Precious baby,” writes a third.