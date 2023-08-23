Video of a group trying to dance with a rodent angers people

A video of a group of people trying to dance with a rodent in the middle of a street has left people irked. Many took to the comments section to express their displeasure about the incident. According to the text inserts on the video, the scene is captured in New York City.

The image, taken from the viral video, shows a man dancing near a rodent. (Instagram/@animalsdoingthings)

The video is posted on Instagram with a caption referencing a character from the 2007 animated movie Ratatouille. “No way they're dancing with Remy,” it reads. For the unversed, Remy is the name of a rat who is the protagonist in the fantasy film Ratatouille. The story revolves around Remy befriending a man and becoming a chef with his help.

The video opens to show the rodent standing in the middle of an area with a few people singing and dancing nearby. Soon they notice the animal and continue their performance while looking at it. At one point, an individual gets close to the rodent to dance too. The video ends with the animal running away.

Take a look at this video of people vibing with a rodent:

The video was posted three days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 1.2 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has gathered tons of comments from people. People took to the comments section to share how the dancers were bothering the poor creature.

What did Instagram users say about this video of a rodent?

“I feel bad for the little guy,” posted an Instagram user. “Poor baby, all that noise,” added another. “Poor guy. Humans are so stupid, and it can’t be fixed,” joined a third. “No leave the poor rat alone,” wrote a fourth.