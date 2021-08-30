Video of a very sleepy kitten is too adorable to watch

Have you ever struggled really hard to keep your eyes open while doing something? If that scenario sounds familiar and you can relate to it, then there is a chance that this video of an extremely sleepy kitten will speak to your soul.

The video opens to show a cat sleeping on a bed. Within moments, the feline starts stretching out her legs. She continues doing so for a few more seconds. Then suddenly, she stops and poses, as if aware that she is being recorded. The video ends with the kitten slowly going to sleep.

Take a look at the video that may make you smile. Let us warn you, chances are the video will leave you feeling sleepy too.

What are your thoughts on the video? Could you relate to the clip of the very sleepy cat?

