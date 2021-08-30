Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Video of a very sleepy kitten is too adorable to watch
trending

Video of a very sleepy kitten is too adorable to watch

There is a chance that the video may make you feel sleepy too.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 06:56 PM IST
The image shows the sleepy kitten.(Jukin Media)

Have you ever struggled really hard to keep your eyes open while doing something? If that scenario sounds familiar and you can relate to it, then there is a chance that this video of an extremely sleepy kitten will speak to your soul.

The video opens to show a cat sleeping on a bed. Within moments, the feline starts stretching out her legs. She continues doing so for a few more seconds. Then suddenly, she stops and poses, as if aware that she is being recorded. The video ends with the kitten slowly going to sleep.

Take a look at the video that may make you smile. Let us warn you, chances are the video will leave you feeling sleepy too.

RELATED STORIES

What are your thoughts on the video? Could you relate to the clip of the very sleepy cat?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Beekeeper scoops bees with bare hands to extract honey from hive. Watch

Man separates snake and gecko engaged in a fight with bare hands. Watch

Story of fencing player Bhavani Devi who represented India in Olympics

Pilots fly into the eye of hurricane Ida. Watch incredible video
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP