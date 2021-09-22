Video of a vigilant mama rhino protecting her baby is winning hearts on Twitter

The Internet is filled with various videos that showcase how mothers, be it humans or animals, can go to any lengths to protect their young ones. This video shared on Twitter is one such clip and it is now winning hearts. There is a chance that the clip will have the same effect on your too.

Originally shared by the official Twitter handle of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, the video was also re-tweeted by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey.

“Mother’s vigilance,” reads the caption shared by the national park. As for Pandey, he tweeted, “How the mother rhino suddenly gets alarmed to save her calf, knowing that a predator is around. A must watch.”

Take a look at the video:

The post, since being shared, has gathered nearly 30,000 views and counting. The tweet has also accumulated more than 500 likes. It has also received various comments from people.

“There is nothing more powerful and beautiful than motherhood,” wrote a Twitter user. “So cute rhino baby," expressed another.

What are your thoughts on the video?

