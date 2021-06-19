Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

The video shows one of the hosts showing an illusion involving Ames Trapezoid aka Ames window.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 06:35 PM IST
The video of the illusion has gathered more than 1.6 million views.(CuriosityShow)

“This illusion broke my brain,” this is what a Twitter user wrote while sharing a clip from an old Australia TV show called The Curiosity Show. There is a possibility that after watching the baffling optical illusion you’ll agree with the Twitter user too.

The video shows one of the hosts of the 1972 programme showing the illusion involving Ames Trapezoid aka Ames window. This is a famous illusion where a window shape with six frames is drawn on a cardboard. The shape of the object appears rectangular when in reality it is a trapezoid window.

The video starts with the host explaining the illusion to the audience. We won’t give away much, so take a look at the video which has gone all kinds of viral and gained over 1.6 million views.

Since being shared on Twitter, people have dropped all kinds of comments. A few also shared other videos of the illusion. Just like this individual who wrote, “Veritasium did a giant version of this illusion with him instead of the pen appearing to rotate through the oscillating window,” and shared this video:

“I watched this whole thing with the sound off and saw it clearly rotating. Rewatched with the sound on, then saw what broke your brain. THAT is what breaks my brain. Audio important, yo,” wrote a Twitter user. “I watched it without sound too and throwing the pen in there freaked me honestly,” expressed another.

Here is another video of the same illusion from the TV show:

What are your thoughts on the now viral video of the old TV show?

twitter viral video

