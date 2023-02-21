Video of an elderly woman feeding her husband goes viral. Watch

Are you having a bad day? Well, sometimes we all need something to make us smile when we are feeling down. And if you are searching for content to watch, social media is the best way to find them. There are a number of heartening videos to view. And, in this wide variety of content, we have just the clip that will make you smile.

In a video shot and shared by Milan (@Aba_zeons), you can see an elderly couple dining at a function. The woman is feeding her husband with her hands. The adorable video has tugged at the heartstrings of many. There are chances that it may melt your heart too.

This video was shared on February 1. Since being posted, the video has gone viral and has been viewed more than 11.7 million times. Many people have also commented on the clip.

An individual in the post's comments section wrote, "What a beautiful moment." A second person added, "It is heart-touching and big-time tearing one. Such a lovely bond at this age but deep down, a lump in my throat imagining my parents at this age." A third person posted, "This moment is so beautiful. That is love." "A bond that cannot be described in words," added a fourth. Many have also reacted using heart emojis.