trending

Video of an up-close encounter with humpback whale in Australia wows people

The video is posted on the official Instagram page of Australian tourism department.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 11:21 AM IST
The image is taken from the video of the humpback whale encounter.(Instagram/@australia)

In today’s edition of incredible videos that may make you gasp in wonder, here is a clip of an encounter of a cruise team with a humpback whale in Australia. Shared on Instagram, the videos is an absolutely delight to watch.

The video is posted on the official Instagram page of Australian tourism department. “Just popping by to say g'day! The team at @seaworldcruises were over the moon with this up-close encounter with some friendly #HumpbackWhales,” reads a part of the caption they shared. The video shows a whale gliding through the waters.

Take a look at the post:

The video was shared about eight hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated nearly 3.1 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. People had a lot to say about this amazing encounter.

“Wow,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing experience,” shared another. “So beautiful,” expressed a third. Many also shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

instagram

