Video of baby hippos learning how to swim is aww-dorable. Watch

Updated on Nov 17, 2022 01:04 PM IST

The two baby hippos in the viral video are from Cincinnati Zoo.

ByArfa Javaid

The Internet is brimming with cute animal videos that netizens enjoy so much. From a rhino waking up a sleeping dog to a dog bowing down to pay his respect to Lord Ganesha, this never-ending list has a new inclusion. It is a cute clip of baby hippos. Shared on Twitter, the video captures baby hippos learning how to swim at Cincinnati Zoo. It opens with one of the baby hippos swimming to the edge and lifting its face above the water. It then swims back and plays with a rubber duck. What is hilarious to watch is that the hippo even tries to chew the rubber duck.

The adorably cute video was reshared on the Twitter handle @fasc1nate and is credited to the Cincinnati Zoo. "Baby hippos learning to swim at the Cincinnati Zoo," read the caption shared with the video.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared a few hours ago, and it has since then raked up more than 1.7 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received thousands of likes and several comments.

"What a Chonky boy," posted an individual. "That ear wiggle. Lol," commented another. "Awwwww sooooo cute and adorable," shared a third. "Looks like a rubber toy! So cute," wrote a fourth. "Them: what do you want for Christmas? Me: a baby hippo," expressed a fourth.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

