Video of best costumes at Halloween dog parade amuses people

Halloween is almost here and different social media platforms are flooded with people showing off their costumes. Besides, there are also posts from pet parents about the costumes they have selected for their pet babies. One such video showing a parade involving the best Halloween costumes of dogs is creating a chatter online.

The video is posted on an Instagram page dedicated to cute and funny dog related content. “One of our favourite events of the year: Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade and yesterday did not disappoint. Which one is your favourite?,” they wrote and shared the video.

The video captures the pooches showing off their beautiful and creative costumes while walking with their humans. From dressing up as an ice cream truck to an ATM, the video shows dogs in various costumes.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared about 21 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 7.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also gathered nearly 45,000 likes. The share has prompted people to post various comments.

“Wow, these are so creative!!!!!,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love all the costumes,” shared another. “Omggggggg adorable! The spotted lanternfly was spot on!!!,” expressed a third. “I MUST attend a Halloween Paw-ty,” commented a fourth.