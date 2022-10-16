Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Video of cute cat bobbling his head will ward off your Monday blues. Watch

Published on Oct 16, 2022 08:43 PM IST

This video shared on Instagram shows a cute cat bobbling his head and it is sure to cure your Monday blues.

The image, taken from the viral video, shows the cat wobbling his head. (Instagram/@cats_of_instagram)
For most people, Monday is the start of their workweek and triggers overwhelming feelings of anxiety, stress or sadness. And if you are among those, and are experiencing the dreaded Monday blues, then here's a video that might leave you excited and energized. The video captures an adorable cat bobbling his head, and the music added to the video is the icing on the cake.

"This is Wobble! Born with Cerebellar Hypoplasia, but he's never let that slow him down. He's the happiest boy you'd ever meet, and feels no pain/dizziness from his disability. In other words, his head just does that. Taken care of by @petalsofthecosmos and @qwuzhk," wrote Cats of Instagram while sharing the video on their page. The video is credited to an Insta page, Wobble, and has more than 50,400 dedicated followers on the meta-owned platform. The clip shows a cute cat named Wobble bobbling his head in uncoordinated motion, and it is too cute to miss out on. According to the cat's Insta page, he was born with Cerebellar Hypoplasia and is cared for by two pet parents.

The video was shared four days ago and has since received more than 2.1 million views. It also received a flurry of comments.

"Oh bless him. He's gorgeous," commented an individual. "Oh baby!! The cutest!!" expressed another with heart emoticons. "He's the sweetest bobble head," posted a third. "He's a cutie," shared a fourth.

Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

