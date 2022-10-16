Video of cute cat bobbling his head will ward off your Monday blues. Watch

For most people, Monday is the start of their workweek and triggers overwhelming feelings of anxiety, stress or sadness. And if you are among those, and are experiencing the dreaded Monday blues, then here's a video that might leave you excited and energized. The video captures an adorable cat bobbling his head, and the music added to the video is the icing on the cake.

"This is Wobble! Born with Cerebellar Hypoplasia, but he's never let that slow him down. He's the happiest boy you'd ever meet, and feels no pain/dizziness from his disability. In other words, his head just does that. Taken care of by @petalsofthecosmos and @qwuzhk," wrote Cats of Instagram while sharing the video on their page. The video is credited to an Insta page, Wobble, and has more than 50,400 dedicated followers on the meta-owned platform. The clip shows a cute cat named Wobble bobbling his head in uncoordinated motion, and it is too cute to miss out on. According to the cat's Insta page, he was born with Cerebellar Hypoplasia and is cared for by two pet parents.

Watch the cat video below:

The video was shared four days ago and has since received more than 2.1 million views. It also received a flurry of comments.

"Oh bless him. He's gorgeous," commented an individual. "Oh baby!! The cutest!!" expressed another with heart emoticons. "He's the sweetest bobble head," posted a third. "He's a cutie," shared a fourth.

