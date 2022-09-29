Video of dolphins erupting from surface of glassy sea bewitches netizens. Watch

Are you in a bad mood? Are you tired after a hectic day at work? Are you looking for an animal video to lift your spirits? If you are nodding your head in agreement, then look no further, as we have a video that will magically make the rest of your day better.

The video was originally posted on Instagram by a user who goes by Alison. It has been reshared by a Twitter handle @buitengebieden. "Our planet is beautiful..," read the caption written along with the video. It also accompanies a smiling emoticon. The video shows hundreds of dolphins erupting from the surface of glassy seas in synchronisation. The breathtaking view is bound to tug at your heartstrings and may even prompt you to watch the video over and over again.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared a few hours ago and has since raked up more than six lakh views and nearly 46,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to express their thoughts in the comments section.

"Soooo beautiful. I’ve time stamped this one on my heart and in my memory for sensory recall when things are extremely challenging in the future, as i know they will be. I will reflect on this video with long deep breathing… Gorgeous world we inhabit," posted an individual. "If the ocean was a sheet of music They look like notes to play God's beautiful music. Thank you for sharing such wonderful natural life with the rest of the world. Much appreciated," wrote another. "Yes it is.The most precious in the universe," commented a third. "Beautiful! Brings me back to Permuteran (Bali), where I had the same encounter; incredible feeling of joy when you see this live," expressed a fourth.

