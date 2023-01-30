Video of ‘Dum ki chai’ goes viral. People share it’s not their cup of tea

Many love starting their day with a piping hot cup of tea. Tea lovers often are on the lookout for new recipes to prepare the beverage too. However, the new recipes don’t always leave them impressed. And one such way is ‘Dum ki chai’. The preparation of this tea type has left people irked and prompted them to share various reactions.

The video is posted on a cooking-related Instagram page. “Recently we saw these trending food videos making this Dum Chai Recipe! We tried this at our studio and this actually turned out to be good! DEFINITELY WORTH A TRY,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show a person placing ginger slices, cloves, sugar, cardamom, cinnamon and tea leaves on a piece of cloth covering a small tumbler. They then place it inside a pressure cooker filled with a little bit of water. The video then shows the person covering the utensil with a plate and letting the concoction brew for a few minutes. They then squeeze the cloth to get the liquid, mix it in a pot of boiling milk, and make tea.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted last month. Since being shared, the video has gone viral. In fact, it has accumulated more than 10.7 million views till now. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“One question, why??” asked an Instagram user. “So much drama in making tea... I think rather than trying this recipe it would be better to leave tea,” posted another. “Looks like a lot of work for a cup of tea. Can make just as good or even better in less than 5 mins,” commented a third. “I have tried this dum chai... it’s not worth the effort,” shared a fourth. “There is an age old saying- do not reinvent the wheel. This video proves it,” wrote a fifth. What are your thoughts on the video? Would you try this tea?