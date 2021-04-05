Home / Trending / Video of elephants happily splashing in pool of mud may make you smile
Video of elephants happily splashing in pool of mud may make you smile

The clip starts with a shot of the four elephants splashing around a muddy pool.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 03:25 PM IST
The image shows four elephants playing in a muddy pool.(Twitter@SheldrickTrust)

Some videos, featuring playful animals, available on the Internet are an immediate mood-lifter. This video shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on Twitter is a similar and precious addition to that category. Featuring elephants Roho, Bondeni, Maisha and Larro, the video may just melt your heart.

The clip starts with a shot of the four elephants splashing around a muddy pool. It’s a delight to watch each one of them as they keep on wallowing and rolling around the pool. “Splashy fun with Bondeni, Maisha, Larro and Roho earlier this year when unseasonal rains created paddling pools in the forest,” informs a part of the caption shared alongside the clip. The pure joy shared by these orphan elephant is something you cannot miss.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared an hour ago, the clip has garnered over 2,300 views and still counting. People loved the happy splashing around by the elephants and shared their liking for the video with heart emojis.

Did the happy elephants make you smile too?

