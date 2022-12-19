Video of father singing lullaby to his son goes viral online. Watch

Social media is a pool of heartwarming content that has the ability to cheer us up and make our day brighter. And this particular video taking turns on the internet aptly proves it. It shows a father singing a lullaby to his son, and his soothing voice, along with the child’s reaction, is melting hearts online.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“‘Fathers are men who dared to place the world’s hopes and dreams in their children.’ Mahoor Mehdikhani singing a lullaby for his son,” read the caption of the video shared on Twitter. The video opens to show the father singing lullaby to his son, who is resting on a guitar- the instrument his father is playing while singing a melodious lullaby. As the video progresses, he enjoys the lullaby and looks like he is about to fall asleep. Towards the end, the father plants a kiss on his son's face, and the child’s reaction to it is winning hearts.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared on December 11, the video has gathered more than 3.1 lakh views, close to 1,400 likes, and several comments.

Take a look at the comments right here:

“Your voice is golden so beautiful thanks for sharing,” commented an individual. “Very true. Thanks,” posted another. “One of the finest moments that anyone can aspire for,” shared a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON