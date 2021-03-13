Home / Trending / Video of grooming sessions of animals is too cute to handle
trending

Video of grooming sessions of animals is too cute to handle

The video is an instant stress buster.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:53 PM IST
The image shows grooming of an owl.(Screengrab)

Animal videos are incredibly amazing to watch. If you also agree to that statement, here is a video that will speak to your soul. A montage of clips, it shows the grooming sessions of different animals.

The video opens to show a hooman spraying water on an owl and by the bird’s reaction it looks like it is thoroughly enjoying the process. Then there is this doggo who is absolutely unhappy that its human is trying to cut its fingernails. There is even one clip where a deer tries to groom a kitty but at the end how the animal reacts may leave you laughing out loud.

We won’t give away much, take a look at the video to enjoy the adorable and funny grooming sessions of animals:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dancers show off amazing moves, leave people in awe. Watch incredible video

Annual event of Elephant Day celebrated in Ayutthaya, Thailand. See pics

Lucha libre wrestlers in Mexico take fight against Covid-19 to vast market

Animals enjoy playtime, video will leave you happy

Well, wasn’t that just the perfect stress buster? Which of the animal made you laugh the most? Or do you love them all?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
animal video

Related Stories

trending

Animals enjoy playtime, video will leave you happy

PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:29 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP