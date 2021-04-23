Home / Trending / Video of ‘high-definition views’ of Earth as seen from ISS goes viral
Video of ‘high-definition views’ of Earth as seen from ISS goes viral

“Sit back and enjoy the view!" reads the opening line of the caption shared by ISS along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 04:26 PM IST
ISS shared the video on Instagram.(Instagram/@iss)

Are you someone who loves seeing the videos showcasing the beauty of our Blue Planet captured from the outer space? Then here is a video which will make you very happy. Shared on official Instagram page of International Space Station (ISS), the video will make you say “Wow,” repeatedly.

ISS shared the video to celebrate the occasion of Earth day. Every year on April 22 this day is celebrated to mark the birth of the modern environmental movement.

“Sit back and enjoy the view! This #EarthDay, we’re sharing high-definition views of the Earth as seen from the International Space Station,” ISS wrote while sharing the video.

We won’t give away much, take a look at the clip and prepare to get amazed:

Since being posted some 16 hours ago, the post has gathered more than 36,000 likes, including one from Nasa’s official profile. People shared all sorts of comments to express their reactions.

“Our amazing mother Earth!” wrote an Instagram user. “Love this,” shared another. “Awesome, love the view,” said a third. Many also shared heart emojis to express their reactions.

What do you think of the video?

