Video of Jennifer Aniston’s lookalike lip syncing to ‘Friends’ dialogue goes viral

A video showcasing Jennifer Aniston’s lookalike lip syncing to a dialogue from the popular TV show Friends has now gone viral. The actor played the role of Rachel Green in the American sitcom. The video was shared on the official Instagram page of the show and now it has created a buzz online.

“So you’re telling me that’s NOT Jennifer Aniston? This week’s #FanFriday is dedicated to the scarily convincing Rachel lookalike @she_plusthree,” reads the caption shared along with the clip. The video shows Lisa Tranel who has an uncanny resemblance with Aniston.

In the video, Tranel is seen lip syncing to the dialogue “I want to quit, but then I think I should stick it out. Then I think, why would such a person stay in such a demeaning job just because it’s remotely related to the field they are interested in,” said by Rachel Green in one of the episodes of the show.

Take a look at the video that may make you gasp in wonder:

The video, since being shared a day ago, has gathered more than 3.2 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The clip has also accumulated numerous responses.

“The resemblance is UNCANNY,” wrote an Instagram user. “Got me for a second,” shared another. “Actually I thought it was Jennifer,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?