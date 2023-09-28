Video of men doing push-ups inside Mumbai Metro goes viral. Watch
A video of two men doing push-ups inside Mumbai Metro has gone viral on Instagram. Many have shared their reactions to it.
A man was performing different kinds of push-ups inside a coach of Mumbai Metro while his friend was capturing the exercise on camera. After completing the set, he challenged a fellow commuter to try the same. Although initially hesitant, the other man eventually agreed and executed a set of push-ups.
“Talented people are everywhere,” wrote Instagram user Bharat Ragathi while sharing a video on Instagram. The video opens to show Ragathi doing regular push-ups, as well as one-hand and fist push-ups. As the video goes on, he encourages a middle-aged man standing next to him to do a set of push-ups.
The man hesitates at first and declines several times, but eventually agrees. He then did not just five or ten but a total of 30 pseudo planche push-ups.
Watch Ragathi doing push-ups inside the metro and later challenging a fellow commuter:
The video was shared on September 4. Since then, the video has gone viral with over 2.6 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.
Here’s how people reacted to this video of men doing push-ups inside Mumbai Metro:
“Is creating content allowed in Mumbai Metro?” enquired an individual.
Another posted, “Uncle has been preparing for this moment.”
“Bhai upar se normal push-ups nai the [Those weren’t normal push-ups]. He was doing pseudo planche push-ups,” wrote a third.
A fourth commented, “The joys of public transit.”
“Age is just a number,” expressed a fifth.
A sixth joined, “Pseudo push-ups mare hain uncle ne [Uncle did pseudo push-ups]. Much more difficult than regular push-ups.”
“He did like freaking 30 in one set,” remarked a seventh.