Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Trending / Video of men doing push-ups inside Mumbai Metro goes viral. Watch

Video of men doing push-ups inside Mumbai Metro goes viral. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
Sep 28, 2023 03:29 PM IST

A video of two men doing push-ups inside Mumbai Metro has gone viral on Instagram. Many have shared their reactions to it.

A man was performing different kinds of push-ups inside a coach of Mumbai Metro while his friend was capturing the exercise on camera. After completing the set, he challenged a fellow commuter to try the same. Although initially hesitant, the other man eventually agreed and executed a set of push-ups.

Read| Man smokes beedi on Delhi metro, DMRC responds

Men doing push-ups inside Mumbai Metro. (Instagram/@bboybharatragathia)

“Talented people are everywhere,” wrote Instagram user Bharat Ragathi while sharing a video on Instagram. The video opens to show Ragathi doing regular push-ups, as well as one-hand and fist push-ups. As the video goes on, he encourages a middle-aged man standing next to him to do a set of push-ups.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The man hesitates at first and declines several times, but eventually agrees. He then did not just five or ten but a total of 30 pseudo planche push-ups.

Watch Ragathi doing push-ups inside the metro and later challenging a fellow commuter:

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The video was shared on September 4. Since then, the video has gone viral with over 2.6 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this video of men doing push-ups inside Mumbai Metro:

“Is creating content allowed in Mumbai Metro?” enquired an individual.

Another posted, “Uncle has been preparing for this moment.”

“Bhai upar se normal push-ups nai the [Those weren’t normal push-ups]. He was doing pseudo planche push-ups,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented, “The joys of public transit.”

“Age is just a number,” expressed a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Pseudo push-ups mare hain uncle ne [Uncle did pseudo push-ups]. Much more difficult than regular push-ups.”

“He did like freaking 30 in one set,” remarked a seventh.

Also Read| Man trying to do a backflip in the metro meets an unexpected end. Watch

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
its viral mumbai metro
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP