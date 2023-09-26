Man smokes beedi on Delhi metro, DMRC responds

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has responded to a video of a man lighting and smoking a beedi inside a coach of a Delhi Metro. DMRC said that their ‘flying squads’ keep a check on such ‘objectionable behaviour’ inside the Delhi Metro. They further requested commuters to highlight such incidents to their notice for ‘immediate action’. Elderly man smoking beedi inside Delhi Metro. (X/@joinmanishpande)

The video was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by a user, Manish Pandey, with the caption, “Amidst open kissing in Delhi Metro, now swag of beedi.”It shows an elderly man using a matchstick to light a beedi and then throwing away the burning matchstick. Soon, a passenger sitting beside him stands up and walks away. As he keeps on smoking, no one intervenes, but towards the end, another passenger gently taps his leg and points to the beedi, presumably informing him that smoking is prohibited inside the Delhi Metro.

DMRC has responded to this video of a man smoking aboard the Delhi Metro. “We conduct random checking through flying squads to detect any such objectionable behaviour. We appeal to the public to instantly bring up such instances to our notice so that immediate action can be taken,” according to Live Hindustan.

Watch the video of this man smoking inside a Delhi Metro compartment:

The video was shared a day ago on X. It has since accumulated over 3,000 views. Many even shared their thoughts in the comments section of this video.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“Socially responsible people. Why no one could intervene and snatch the matchbox from the culprit. Anyone who made this clip or video is also equally responsible for such an incident,” posted an individual.

Another shared, “Horrible. System should have an inbuilt mechanism of identification and termination of journey at the next stop. Ordinary citizens don’t intervene due to being scared of violent reactions or follow up by such people.”

