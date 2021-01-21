Video of oryx hanging out with its ostrich buddy may make you miss your BFF

The Internet is filled with wholesome videos showcasing inter-species friendships. This clip of an oryx named Rukinga hanging out with its buddy Bristle, an ostrich, perfectly fits the bill. Chances are that the clip may make want you to say “aww”, repeatedly.

Sheldrick Wildlife took to Twitter to share the video. In the caption they detailed how the duo became friends. “Horned and hoofed orphan oryx Rukinga has found a buddy in Bristle, an ostrich! As well as companionship, they share the tragic fate of being orphaned as infants and will be hand-raised together until they can be reintegrated back into the wild,” they wrote.

Take a look at the clip:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has gathered nearly 7,900 views. It has also gathered close to 1,100 likes. The video has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.

“I cannot” believe how big Bristle is now! He can't be far off being fully grown! Will he soon leave to start his wild life? I wonder if he will return to visit, or stay and live near his current human family home. Bristle and Rukinga's relationship should be a lesson to us humans,” wrote a Twitter user. “So sweet - friendship!” commented another. “What a lovely friendship they are forming,” said a third.

What do you think of this unlikely friendship?

