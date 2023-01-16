Video of pilot daughter touching her father’s feet before flying is warming hearts online. Watch

A video capturing the beautiful moments between a father and a daughter has tugged netizens’ heartstrings and is going viral for all the right reasons. Shared on Instagram, the video captures a daughter, who is a pilot, seeking blessings from his father and hugging him before taking off. A text overlay on the video reads “His happy tears” with a blessing and a heart emoji.

“Pilot daughter flying her dad. His happy tears, blessings before we take off. I never leave my home without my parents’ blessings, sometimes I fly early in the morning, leave home at 3-4 am when my parents are in deep sleep, though leaving home without touching their feet is incomplete,” wrote Capt. Krutadnya Hale while sharing a video on Instagram.

As the video opens, Capt. Krutadnya Hale waves towards the camera before meeting his father, who is aboard the plane. As the video progresses, she bows down to touch his feet and later hugs him, leaving her father visibly emotional.

Watch the viral video right here:

Since being shared on January 7, the video has been viewed over 7.8 million times. It has also amassed hundreds of thousands of likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Love how she pays respect to her father,” remarked an individual with a heart emoticon. “Don’t know why but after seeing this video I can’t stop my tears,” expressed another. “That proud moment,” commented a third. “Gratitude,” shared a fourth. “God bless you captain!!” wrote a fifth.

