Video of puppy’s short attention span wins hearts, wows Aparshakti Khurana too

Have you ever entered a room and forgotten what you were even there to look for in the first place? If yes, then there is a high possibility that you will relate to this viral video involving two dogs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clip shows one dog’s reaction to another’s short attention span. The clip has now wowed many, including actor Aparshakti Khurana.

The video opens to show a dog looking at a little golden retriever puppy who just can't seem to concentrate on one activity. In the beginning of the video the pup is seen playing with a tennis ball.

Soon, its attention is diverted by a branch lying nearby. Just when you think that this puppy has finally found this branch to play with, it briefly falls down. After this, the puppy looks towards the camera.

What follows is absolutely adorable to watch. The video becomes even more entertaining to watch because of the big dog’s reactions to the puppy’s antics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the hilarious yet cutesy video of the dogs right here:

Since it was first shared on Instagram, this clip has garnered over 18.5 million views and countless likes. Many viewers have flocked to the comments section to let their thoughts be known.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Aparshakti Khurana has reacted to this video by commenting with heart emojis.

An Instagram user joked, “Similar to the attention span of my Roomba”.

“Oh, to be... him,” textually sighed another.

What do you think about this adorable little dog?