Video of Redd the cheetah’s beautiful purr may fill you with a sense of serenity. Watch

With the weekend just around the corner, many may be breathing a sigh of relief. If you're someone who is in the 'thank god it's Friday' mood, then here is a tranquil video you must check out. This recording, which shows a cheetah named Redd, is so relaxing that even if you're not feeling the TGIF-vibes yet, it is bound to get you in that headspace.

Cincinnati Zoo shared this clip on their official Instagram account on January 21. "Sound on to hear Redd’s beautiful purr," reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the post.

The video opens to a shot of Redd lying on a wooden plank on a grass field. The big cat can be heard lightly purring as it looks around the open space.

Now, that's a cool cat for sure. But don't just take our word for it. Check out the recording for yourself here:

If watching that clip left you with a small smile on your face, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this video has captured netizens' attention. It currently has over 28,800 views and has also amassed many appreciative comments.

Here's what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, "I love the purring".

Another individual wrote, "I just played this for my cat who purrs as loud as Redd! She batted at the phone and played with the video". “So relaxed!” read one comment under the Instagram post.

What are your thoughts on the share?

