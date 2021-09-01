Home / Trending / Video of seal pup ‘exploring’ a beach goes viral. Seen it yet?
The image shows the seal pup enjoying itself.(Instagram/@jettyroadretreat)
The image shows the seal pup enjoying itself.(Instagram/@jettyroadretreat)
trending

Video of seal pup ‘exploring’ a beach goes viral. Seen it yet?

The video of a seal pup has prompted people to share various responses.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 05:01 PM IST

In today’s edition of videos that are super adorable and may make you say ‘aww,’ here is a clip involving a seal pup. There is a possibility that the video will also leave you grinning.

Originally Jetty Road Retreat, a rental vacation home in Australia, shared the video. “Ninety mile beach seal calf having an afternoon rest on the shore giving us a gentle flipper wave as we walked past in awe of the cuteness,” they wrote along with the clip.

The video, however, went viral after being re-posted by the tourism department of the country. “When it's been a REALLY long day! The @jettyroadretreat team was lucky to see this seal pup at #NinetyMileBeach in @visitgippsland over the weekend. Just over 4 hours from @visitmelbourne, this 90-mile stretch of golden sand is one of #visitgippsland's most popular natural attractions (and the sweet local wildlife make it even better!)” they wrote while re-sharing the video.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

+

The video since being shared some 22 hours ago has gathered more than 3.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also prompted people to come up with all sorts of comments. Many shared heart or fire emoticons to express their reactions.

“Oh my gosh! So cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “So cute,” shared another. “Soo sweet,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.