Video of Thailand's condom-themed cafe goes viral online. Watch

Have you ever heard of or been to a cafe brimming with distinct shades of condoms? If not, then you must definitely watch this video that has taken social media by storm. The video captures a cafe which is themed entirely on condoms to promote safe sex, and it has sparked chatter online. The now-viral Instagram video opens to show dresses of statues, beard of Santa Claus, a Christmas tree, hanging lamps and flowers made up entirely of condoms. The video also gives viewers a tour of a condom-themed handicraft store that sells unique products carved with condoms.

"Craziest cafe in the world! It is undoubtedly one of the quirkiest cafes in the world. The decor is colourful and it exudes pleasant energy. It reminds its guests about the importance of condoms and birth control. The interior comprises posters and visuals that employ jokes and lighthearted quotes to create awareness on topics like sex, family planning and more. Ask about the best part, the cafe also gives free condoms to its guests after their meals. AIMS to promote safe sex!" wrote Soham Sinha, a Kolkata-based video creator, while sharing the video on Instagram.

According to the post, the unique condom-themed cafe named Condoms and Cabbages is located in Bangkok, Thailand. It offers Thai food, beverages and ice creams.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared three days ago on Instagram, and it has since then accumulated over 2.1 million views and still counting. The share has also received a flurry of comments.

Here's what Instagram users have to say about the video:

"Wow," posted an Instagram user. "This is called creativity," wrote another. "I want to go there," expressed a third. "City of condoms," commented a fourth.

