trending

Video of this 100-year-old powerlifter is inspiring many. Seen viral clip yet?

Guinness World Records shared the video on Instagram that showcases the 100-year-old powerlifter.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 09:04 AM IST
The image shows powerlifter Edith Murway-Traina.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

“Wow” is probably the word you are going to say - and that too repeatedly - after seeing this incredible video of a 100-year-old powerlifter. Shared on Instagram, her video is now inspiring many. There is possibility that the clip of the centenarian will motivate you to hit the gym too.

Guinness World Records (GWR) shared the video about nine hours ago. “Oldest competitive powerlifter Edith Murway-Traina from Florida, USA celebrates her 100th birthday this week!” they wrote along with the video. They also mentioned that due to her incredible achievement she will be featured in the upcoming GWR book.

The clip shows Murway-Traina effortlessly weightlifting. In the video, she explains how she started powerlifting at the age of 94 and then went on to win awards in competitions. A friend of hers also appears in the video to talk about the centenarian’s journey.

Take a look at the video:

The video, till now, has gathered more than 52,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. People shared all sorts of appreciative comments to react to the video. Many also wrote how the woman left them inspired.

“This is incredible,” wrote an Instagram user. “You are awesome,” shared another. “Inspiring,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Topics
guinness world records instagram

