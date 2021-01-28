Video of this super happy baby will make you smile ear to ear. Watch

If you’re looking for a video that may leave you smiling and giggling, then this clip of a very happy baby may just do the trick. Shared on Instagram, to say that the clip is adorable is an understatement.

Fiona McCartan took to Instagram to share the video. “How does he sleep?!” McCartan wrote while sharing the clip. The video shows the baby ‘peeking’ from different places at odd hours of the day. What makes the video even more endearing is the smiling face of the little one.

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 2.5 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered tons of comments from people. Most couldn’t stop commenting about the cuteness of the whole affair. Others wrote how the smile of the baby left them happy too.

“What an adorable little face!!! That smile,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is hilarious! He’s like the happiest baby ever,” expressed another. To which, McCartan replied, “He really is! I’m yet to see happier.”

“I think you won Instagram with this! Adorable,” commented a third. “This is one of the cutest babies I have ever seen in my life!! I have watched this video so many times this morning,” said a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

