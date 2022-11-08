Video of Virat Kohli’s net session as India gears up for T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final goes viral

As ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 inches closer to the summit clash, the Indian side resumed their practice session for the upcoming semi-final against England on November 10 in Adelaide. Now, a video of Virat Kohli sweating it out in the nets is going viral on social media and is undoubtedly a treat for cricket fans.

“Enjoying the process,” wrote Virat Kohli while sharing the video on his Instagram handle with the hashtag video. He also added raised hands and heart emoticons. The video shows King Kohli batting at the nets as fans cheer for him.

Watch the video shared Instagrammed by Virat Kohli below:

Since being shared over an hour ago, the video has raked up more than 4.8 million views and over a million likes. It has also received numerous comments from verified Insta handles.

“Please have a day of Thursday, bud! You know I love you but just chill Thursday please!” wrote cricketer Kevin Peterson. “Angaaaar,” posted Indian cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav. “That sound,” remarked Comedian Rahul Subramanian with a heart emoticon. “The sound of pure entertainment coming up ahead,” shared actor Jitendra Nokewal.

While Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final scheduled tomorrow in Sydney, India and England will lock horns in the second semi-final on November 10. It will be interesting to witness which teams will compete for the title in the highly unpredictable T20 World Cup 2022.

