Home / Trending / Video showcasing sweet gesture of a stranger for a man wins hearts
Video showcasing sweet gesture of a stranger for a man wins hearts

Chances are you will end up watching the wholesome video over and over again.
The image is taken from the wholesome video.(Reddit/@irahulldubey)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 05:01 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

“Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you,” a video shared on Reddit perfectly showcase these words said by Princess Diana. This is a video that shows a random act of kindness of one stranger for another. There is a chance that the clip will leave you grinning wide.

“Putting hand on the bar so the guy’s head doesn’t hit it,” reads the caption shared along with the video. We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the clip to see what it shows:

The video has been shared about ten hour ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated nearly 800 upvotes and counting. The post has also gathered tons of comments.

“Seeing as it is dark outside the bus the guy was probably on his way home from a long shift. All the props to you for being a bro there, these people usually clock out the minute they sit down, they are that exhausted,” wrote a Reddit user. To which, the original poster replies, “He looked a construction worker, had shoes full of mud and stuff!”

“I once let a man on the train that fell asleep and tipped over and his head rested on my shoulder. I could tell he was coming from work as was I. He looked exhausted. I felt bad. He did construction,” shared another. “Aww that was a very sweet thing that you did for that person!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

