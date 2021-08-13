Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Video showing cat demanding cuddles from human is too sweet to handle

The cuddling video of the cat has prompted people to share love-filled comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 03:02 PM IST
The image shows the cute cat standing on a couch.(Reddit/@MacsNotJacked)

Do you want to make your day brighter and searching for a video that can do the trick? Then chances are this video involving a dad and a cat is what the doctor ordered. This clip is so sweet that it will leave you with a huge smile on your face. Chances are, it’ll also make you say “aww” and that too repeatedly.

Shared on Reddit, the video is an absolute delight to watch. “My 16 year old cat, Sandy, loves my dad. My dad recently got back from a weekend vacation and he was so happy to see him that he demanded a cuddle session,” reads the caption shared along with the clip.

We won’t give away too much, so check the video to know how the cuddling session between the two unfolds.

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gathered more than 74,000 upvotes and counting. It has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“I think your dad loves that cat equally as the cat loves him,” shared a Reddit user. “Dad: ‘I've missed you’. Cat: ‘I've missed you more. Where have you been?’,” posted another imagining a conversation between the duo. “I love seeing how's your dad loves kitty,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

