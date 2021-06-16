Video showing lions playing in wood chips prove that they are just large kitties

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The recording by Oregon zoo starts with the two lions rolling around on some fresh wood chips.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 01:37 PM IST
The image shows two lions playing in wood chips.(Twitter/@oregonzoo)

If videos of kitties playing and behaving goofily makes your day a bit brighter then let us make it much brighter with this video of two playful kitties. But there’s a catch. One of these kitties have a mane and both of them are quite large than a regular-sized feline. A video shared on Twitter by Oregon zoo shows these resident ‘kitties’ having fun and may leave you with the urge to pet them.

The recording starts with the two superior members of the feline clan rolling around on some fresh wood chips. The clip is a delight to watch. Oh, did we forget to mention that these kitties are lions? After watching the video, you may have second thoughts.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on June 15, the video has garnered over 42,900 views and tons of reactions. While many loved to see the fun side of lions frolicking in wood chips, others expressed their desire to pet them. Some shared heart emojis to show their liking for the clip.

What are your thoughts on these big kitties?

