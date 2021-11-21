Video shows beautiful bond of love between orangutan baby and his ‘auntie’

Do you follow the official Instagram page of Smithsonian's National Zoo? Then chances are you’re aware of the various videos they often share. These are the clips that capture different antics of animals. In their latest share, they have posted a clip showcasing the beautiful relationship between an orangutan baby and its ‘auntie’. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you happy.

“Orangutan “auntie” Bonnie unabashedly dotes on our youngest orangutan, Redd. Even though Bonnie’s last offspring was born more than three decades ago (our very own Kiko), her maternal instinct remains strong. Of Batang’s social network, Bonnie was the first to meet Redd. While Batang held her newborn, Bonnie lay down in front of them and was seemingly smitten—she wouldn’t take her eyes off of him!” they wrote. In the next few lines they added more about this loving relationship.

“These days, Bonnie is a wonderful playmate for Redd. When she is near him, she often makes a squeaking vocalization to grab his attention and signify her desire to play,” they explained.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared about 19 hours ago, the video has accumulated more than 41,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“Warms my heart,” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh my they are soooooo special,” expressed another. “That information is so beautiful. Thank you,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

