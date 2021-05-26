Home / Trending / Video shows girl from Kerala playing cricket like a pro, wins praises. Watch
India women’s team player Jemimah Jessica Rodrigues also praised Mehek’s skills.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 06:03 PM IST
The image shows Mehek from Kerala playing cricket.(Instagram/@shams_oftabriz)

A video of a cricket training session featuring a young girl from Kerala has grabbed the attention of netizens. Shared by an Instagram user @shams_oftabriz, the video may leave you cheering for the girl and getting amazed her on-point skills.

“Introducing lil miss Mehek from Kerala,” reads the captions shared alongside the video. The clip opens to Mehek standing in front of the stump wearing a helmet and protective gear and acing some important shots played in the popular sport.

Take a look at the recording:

Shared on May 25, the clip has garnered over 1,000 views and several comments. India women’s team player Jemimah Jessica Rodrigues also praised Mehek’s skills. “Superb Mehek,” Rodrigues wrote along with a fire emoji.

Others also lauded the talented girl and shared heart emojis to show their liking for the clip.

What are your thoughts on this video?

