Home / Trending / Video shows people and animals stuck in a sticky spot. Laughs guaranteed
trending

Video shows people and animals stuck in a sticky spot. Laughs guaranteed

The video also shows a cat stuck head first in a dustbin and also a fluffy racoon trying to find it’s way out of the house through a gap in the door.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:12 PM IST
The images are screengrabs from the video featuring people and animals stuck in places.

Sometimes there comes a situation where one finds themselves stuck badly. And this is just not restricted to people also. This video featuring several humans as well as animals getting stuck in the most common places is a total giggle fest. We bet that you won’t be able to stop laughing after watching the whole video.

The video, which includes several small clips, starts with the shot of a man weirdly stuck with the stairs. It then goes on to show another man whose head is stuck tightly inside a child’s toy. And that’s not all, the video also shows a cat stuck head first in a dustbin and also a fluffy racoon trying to find it’s way out of the house through a gap in the door.

Check out the hilarious clip

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tired after a long day? These pets may make you smile

This post may remind you of all you did during lockdown

‘Pawri ho rahi hai’girl meets ‘Maro mujhe’ guy. Their video makes netizens LOL

Delhi Police uses ‘pawri’ meme to remind everyone to wear masks

Did these hilarious incidents make you laugh?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
funny video
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP