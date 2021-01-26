Video shows skaters helping elderly woman skate. ‘So wholesome’, say netizens

Some videos on the Internet perfectly capture the bond between the younger and the older generation. This Reddit clip of an elderly woman being carefully held by two men while skating is one of them. After watching the video, you may find yourself rooting for this ‘skater granny’.

“Two young skaters help an older woman skateboard for the first time and she's stoked,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The clip starts with two men holding the arms of an elderly woman as she stands on a skateboard. As the clip goes on, the men help the woman skate smoothly. The woman’s reaction will definitely fill your heart with a warm feeling.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on January 26, the clip has garnered over 28,100 upvotes along with tons of comments. People couldn’t stop appreciating the two men for gifting the elderly woman such a joyful experience. Many simply gushed at how happy the woman was.

“Omg I love how happy she is,” wrote a Reddit user. “So wholesome. This is the content I live for,” commented another. “When I'm her age I hope I keep my sense of adventure like that,” said a third.

“You show them granny!” cheered a fourth.

What do you think of this wholesome clip?

