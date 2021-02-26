Video shows woman getting the best furry surprise ever. It may melt your heart

Videos of people surprising their loved ones hold a special place in the feel-good video category of the Internet. This video of a woman getting a pleasant and unexpected surprise is an apt addition to that genre. Shared on the subreddit aww, the clip shows a man giving a surprise to his girlfriend on her birthday who gets caught totally off-guard. The ending of the clip may leave you saying aww repeatedly.

“She gets a special surprise,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video starts with the woman reading some notes on the back of which the viewer gets notified of what the surprise is going to be. The clip goes on to show the woman unwrapping a little polar bear figurine. After which the actually surprise walks in.

Take a look at the clip:

https://www.reddit.com/r/aww/comments/lroli6/she_gets_a_special_surprise/

Shared on February 25, the video has garnered over 43,700 upvotes and tons of comments. While some found the clip heart-melting, others expressed that they expected something else when the woman opened the figurine of a polar bear. Some voiced the doggo’s probable thoughts with a tinge of hilarity.

“I love how indifferent the dog is,” pointed out a Reddit user. “I thought he was bringing a polar bear too and had to check the sub I was in. This video could’ve had a real different ending,” wrote another. “I really wanted to see that guy walk a polar bear up to her on a leash,” commented a third.

“Okay, can I get my snack now please?” said a fourth trying to express the doggo’s probable thoughts.

