Vidya Balan’s Instagram video on horror movies will leave you in splits

Vidya Balan’s Instagram page is filled with different types of content. From sharing posts about her movies to posting pictures in stylish attires to posting funny Instagram reels, her posts often create buzz among her followers. One such video is this recent share that shows her explaining why one should watch horror movies. And, the funny video has left people chuckling. There’s a possibility the video will leave you laughing too.

“Aapke saath koi hai [There’s someone with you],” she wrote while sharing the video. The video opens to show her lip syncing to a dialogue that explains what to do when you are feeling lonely. It then explains the benefits for watching horror movies in such situations. And then, something happens.

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything, so take a look at the video:

The video was posted a little over an hour ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 3.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has also gathered close to 52,000 likes from people, including actor Neena Gupta and musician Yashraj Mukhate.

“The cutest!,” wrote an Instagram user. “You’re the best,” expressed another. “True,” posted a third. Many showed their reactions through heart or laughing out loud emoticons. What are your thoughts on the video?