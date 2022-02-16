Vietnamese food blogger tries idli and vada for first time. Watch how she reacts

Indian cuisine is popular worldwide and videos of people trying an Indian dish for the first time are always a treat to watch. A Vietnamese food blogger made such a video in which she is trying South Indian dishes idli and vada— and her reaction is awesome. The video has got more than 1.83 lakh views since being uploaded on February 11.

The video was posted on the Instagram page Food with Soy. She says in the video that she is excited for trying idli, which she is obsessed with it after trying it earlier. She says idli is like a steamed rice cake and South India is famous for its rice dishes. She eats the idli with three chutneys, a tamarind one, a coconut one and mint. After trying the idli, she says that it has a good flavour, is buttery and delicious.

Then she tries the vada, which she says is like a fried rice cake. She dips the vada in hot sambar and shares she loves the taste.

“Can someone teach me how to make idli at home? So many of you suggested I try idli and vada from South India and they were so good! I think the key is finding the right chutney and sambar to go with them. These are actually perfect if you’re vegetarian because there’s no meat used. Let me know what other dishes to try,” she has captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

The comments section was filled with people giving her suggestions.

“Looks amazing!! You should also try idlis with a hot bowl of sambar… makes it even better,” an Instagram user commented.

“You should get an idli steamer!! So yummy when they are fresh. Also you can make sambar in a rice cooker! I managed that for onam this year,” another user posted.

“Love your videos!! U always show me food outside my comfort zone which I need to try more of,” commented a third.

“South Indian is the best!!! I can eat everyday if I had the access!!” posted a fourth.

Are you drooling after watching this video?