Vikas Khanna's tweet has tweeple saying, 'what goes around comes around'

“Today was a strange day," reads the first line of the post shared by Vikas Khanna on Twitter.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 10:24 AM IST
The post by Vikas Khanna has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(HT Photo)

A post shared by chef Vikas Khanna on Twitter has now gone viral. The share depicts an incident of how the tables have turned for an individual who nearly “chopped off” the chef’s finger “as a joke.” The post has prompted people to talk about how the incident depicts the concept of karma.

“Today was a strange day. I was heading a meeting for a corporate client for their 2022 Menus. As they shared a list of recommended Chefs to be hired to execute my menu, I noticed a name - A Chef who almost chopped off my fingers and spat in my coffee as a joke,” Vikas Khanna wrote while sharing the tweet. He also shared a GIF. His Twitter post is complete with the hashtag #BitterSweetLife.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the Vikas Khanna's post has gathered nearly 300 likes and it has received several comments.

“Well, the saying fits ‘What goes around comes around’,” wrote a Twitter user. Here’s what others shared:

Twitter user's reply to Vikas Khanna's post. (Twitter)
Twitter user's reaction to Vikas Khanna's post. (Twitter)

What are your thoughts on Vikas Khanna’s post?

