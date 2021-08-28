Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vikas Khanna shares video of his dog Plum’s first beach visit. Watch

“A little puppy can change everything in your life. Everything,” Vikas Khanna wrote while sharing the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 11:49 AM IST
The image shows chef Vikas Khanna with his pet dog.(Instagram/@vikaskhannagroup)

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna often takes to Instagram to share videos of his pet dog Plum. Capturing the different antics of the pooch, the posts involving the dog often leave people with a smile. Case in point, this share by the chef about his fur baby’s first beach visit. The video has now prompted people to share all sorts of love-filled comments. Chance are, it will have the same effect on you too.

“A little puppy can change everything in your life. Everything,” Vikas Khanna wrote while sharing the video. He also added that it is “Plum’s first beach experience.”

Take a look at the post:

The video, since being shared just a day ago on August 27, has gathered more than 1.5 lakh views and counting. The share has also accumulated tons of comments. Many expressed their reactions with heart emoticons.

“Plum is super cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “It is evident in your posts that Plum makes you soo happy,” shared another. “Pets are the best… they make the whole world smile…and never fail to add brightness in our days!!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Vikas Khanna?

