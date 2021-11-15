Vinny the dog shows off its ‘disappearing powers’ in this hilariously cute video

As a kid did you ever try to be ‘invisible’ by ignoring others when they called you thinking that if you can’t see them then they can’t either? Well, that is what this dog is doing while showing off its ‘disappearing powers’. Hilarious yet absolutely adorable, the video is entertaining to watch.

Instagram page Weratedogs shared the video with a sweet caption. “This is Vinny. He’s using his disappearing powers. Not sure who this lady is talking to. 14/10 genius tactics,” they wrote. The clip opens to show the dog sitting inside a car. What is hilarious to watch is how it reacts when its human calls the pooch.

Take a look at the video:

The video is shared about 11 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 58,000 likes and counting. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“What an amazing Vinny-shing act,” wrote an Instagram user. “Did you think you could post a video without a dog in it and we wouldn’t notice?” joked another.

What are your thoughts about the video?