Vir Das shares his ‘theory’ on Mumbai’s beauty at 3 pm. People relate to post

Comedian Vir Das recently took to Instagram to share a post about the beauty of Mumbai, specifically between 3-4 pm. In the share, he wrote about his experience of exploring the city at that time. He wrote that it is his “Mumbai theory”.

“I have this Mumbai theory. It's most beautiful between 3-4pm. It's starting to cool down, the depressing lights haven't come on yet and something about that afternoon gold looks good on the buildings,” he wrote. In the next few lines, he added about people exploring the city or eating various dishes or returning home from work.

“I remember 3pm from 15 years ago. This was that time in the day you took to just walk around this new city. Hoping it would embrace your voice. Not knowing where dinner was coming from, and having just had at lunch that would surely wreck your system today. You came here to be a VJ. Now you're pretty far away from that original thought. Life had various other plans. But you just passed Lilavati, American Express Bakery, That Weird tree near that church, garage road, that building you always wished you could live in, that building you're shocked is still standing. And it's the same, and for a moment so are you. It's 3pm, you're in Mumbai, and anything is possible tonight,” he explained.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared about 19 hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 46,000 likes. People have posted various comments while reacting to the share.

VJ Anusha Dandekar reacted to the post and wrote, “Looooove this so much and You.” Actor Arunoday Singh posted, “Beautiful. And true.” Actor Sheeba Chadha also shared her opinion. “Totally get that .. Have always felt all homes normally have that magic hour which is 4 pm ish .. it’s kind gentle, unhurried.. the bestest, without trying to be .. you took it to the whole city,” she expressed.

