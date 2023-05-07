Viral 80-year-old Class 5 Commerce paper stumps the Internet. Seen it yet?

An old question paper for Class 5 students has gone viral online, leaving many baffled. You may ask why. Well, due to its difficulty level. The paper, which is 80 years old, was shared by a retired IAS officer and includes questions on Commerce, a subject typically taught to older students.

The viral 80-year-old Commerce question paper was shared on Twitter. (Twitter/@BLSwarnkar2)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Look at the standard of #Class_V papers in the half yearly #examination in 1943-44 in #India. The #matric_system has made the system so easy!” wrote retired IAS officer Badri Lal Swarnkar while sharing a picture of the question paper on Twitter. The Class 5 Commerce question paper shared by the retired bureaucrat has a maximum score of 100, with 33 as a passing mark. Students only had 2.5 hours to complete the half-yearly examination paper, which included challenging questions. The students were even asked to calculate the price of gold and write a formal business letter inquiring about market rates.

Take a look at the tweet below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tweet was made on May 2. It has since accumulated over 7,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even reacted to the tweet and shared their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:

A Twitter user commented, “Respected Sir, I have also solved all these types of questions in Class V. All these types of questions were taught to us in Mathematics only. This develops practical business skills in kids, without a calculator. I started using the calculator at the college level.” To this, the original poster replied, “We are proud of you as an educationist, sir.”

“The last question is very interesting. These kind of questions needs to be added in NEP,” posted another. A third added, “Ans of 8th question is 2838 kg.” “10th question is my favourite,” expressed a fourth. A fifth shared, “Asked my 90 year old grandfather to read it out because I wasn’t able to understand it.” “It will not be an easier task for today’s 10th standard to solve this paper completely,” remarked a sixth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON