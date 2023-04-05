Viral Brain Teaser: Can you find a cat in the pic shared by Swiggy?

Brain teasers have intrigued people for many years. While some brain teasers can be quite tricky and require a lot of concentration to solve; others can be more straightforward but still satisfying to solve. Just like this brain teaser that has been gaining traction on social media. Shared on Twitter, the brain teaser challenges people to dive into a sea of croissants and find a furry animal hidden in it.

Viral Brain Teaser: Can you find a cat in this image shared by Swiggy?(Twitter/@Swiggy)

“Can you?” wrote Swiggy while sharing a brain teaser on Twitter. It is accompanied by a cat emoticon. The brain teaser shared by Swiggy shows a sea of croissants, and one quickly needs to spot a cat hidden in plain sight. Are you ready to take on the fun challenge?

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the brain teaser has been viewed over 10,700 times and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the tweet’s comments section and shared their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the fun brain teaser:

A Twitter user shared, “Sorry, I’m a dog person.” To this, Swiggy replied, “Can we see them?” Another posted, “She’s sleeping will show her when she wakes up.” “In Doge’s rule, we don’t find cats,” joked a third. Were you able to find the cat? If not, here’s a hint. The feline is at the bottom of the viral brain teaser.

