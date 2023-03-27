Viral Brain Teaser: Can you find a snake among tortoises?

Every now and then, the Internet dishes out a new ‘spot this’ post. Regardless of their difficulty level, these posts keep people of all age groups engaged and entertained. And the satisfaction of solving it without looking at the answer is unmatched. In case you are typing the words ‘brain teaser’ in the search bar, we have one that has been baffling social media users. It has a snake hidden in plain sight among tortoises, and one needs to spot it quickly.

Viral Brain Teaser: Can you find a snake?(Facebook/@thedudolf)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Can you spot a baby chick hidden among ducklings in this viral brain teaser?

Gergely Dudás, a digital artist based in Hungary, shared the intriguing brain teaser on Facebook. “Can you find a snake among the tortoises?” he wrote on the meta-owned platform. The brain teaser shared by the artist challenges people to spot a tiny snake perfectly camouflaged among a creep of tortoises.

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared on February 22, the brain teaser has accumulated more than 300 reactions and over 50 reshares. Additionally, many have even commented on the post and shared their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral brain teaser:

Viral Brain Teaser: Can you find a snake?(Facebook/@thedudolf)

A Facebook user wrote, “The snuggling ones are too cute!” “I like the smiley turtle,” posted another. A third added, “The top hat on the turtle is cute but the one with a big smile showing teeth.... ADORABLE!!!!” “Found it!” commented a fourth. A fifth said, “Good one, took a while.” “I haven’t found any snakes yet because the guy at the bottom with his toothy smile is cracking me up and I can’t stop staring and smiling. And the one with the flowers,” expressed a sixth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Were you able to spot the snake in this brain teaser? If yes, you have the eyes of an eagle. For others looking for an answer, the image below will help you.

Viral Brain Teaser: The image highlights the tiny snake hidden among tortoises. (Facebook/@thedudolf)

Earlier, the artist, who also goes by Dudolf on social media, shared an image and challenged people to spot a frog hidden among leaves. While many shared that they had to look at the solution to spot the frog, others expressed that it was difficult and took them a few minutes.

Viral Brain Teaser: Can you find a snake?(Facebook/@thedudolf)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON