Viral Brain Teaser: Can you solve this maths puzzle before the clip ends?

Are Monday blues getting you down? Are you in need of a quick puzzle fix? If you answered yes to these questions, then we have a viral brain teaser for you that may do the trick. Shared on Instagram, this maths puzzle challenges viewers to correct an incorrect equation by moving just one stick. So, are you ready to give your brain a workout?

Viral Brain Teaser: Can you make this equation correct?(Instagram/@ijlalsaifullah)

“Papa (father) came up with a challenge after a long time!!” reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram by Ijlal Saifullah. Saifullah is a doctor based in Pakistan. The video opens to show a father challenging his son to make the equation ‘74-4=4’ correct by just moving one stick. As the video progresses, Saifullah moves one stick and places it on the equal sign. To this, his father says no. Saifullah then picks up the stick and finally manages to solve the challenge.

Check out the viral video below to see the answer to this brain teaser:

Since being shared six days ago on Instagram, the video has raked up over a million views and still counting. The share has also prompted numerous responses from netizens. While some solved the brain teaser, others added that ‘it is an interesting one’.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“I just laugh and laugh,” posted an individual. Another added, “7+1-4=4. Take the first hand of the first 4 and you get 7+-4=4. Then place that 1 in between +and-.” “74 ki agar uper wali stick bhi nikal dein to banta hai 14 (if we remove a stick from 74, it will become 14). 14-4= 4,” wrote a third. A fourth shared, “Hahaha good challenge.” “It’s an interesting one,” commented a fifth.

