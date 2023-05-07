Brain teasers are quite popular among people of all age groups. Not only are they fun to solve, but they also provide a sense of achievement and satisfaction once they’re completed. From riddles to logic puzzles, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So, why not give your brain a little workout and try solving a puzzle today?

Viral Brain Teaser: Can you solve this McDonald’s-related puzzle using BODMAS?(Twitter/@math_puzzless)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twitter handle @math_puzzless posted a brain teaser with the caption, “Solve this.” It is credited to Facebook user Keril. The brain teaser features a McDonald’s drink, french fries and a burger. Each of them holds a value. To solve the puzzle, you must first determine the values of each item and then use the BODMAS rule. For those unaware, BODMAS is an acronym for Bracket, Order, Division, Multiplication, Addition, and Subtraction.

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being posted on May 4, the brain teaser has accumulated over 15,200 views. Additionally, it has received a plethora of likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the brain teaser:

A Twitter user posted, “How come the most expensive thing is the drink (10), the burger (5) and the least, is the fries (1).” “Dinner!” wrote another. A third added, “25,” while a fourth shared, “17.” Many even commented “15”.

Those who were able to solve it correctly using BODMAS, give yourself a pat on the back. However, for those who were left scratching their heads, we’ve got you covered. The drink has a worth of 10, the burger is worth 5, and the fries are worth 1. So, by applying the BODMAS rule, the answer is 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON